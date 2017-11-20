The ‘I’ in ‘IRS’ now stands for ‘Irony’ (as inspired by Lois Lerner)

**Written by Doug Powers

Last month, the Justice Department announced settlements had been reached with conservative groups the IRS admitted targeting for scrutiny during the totally scandal-free Obama administration. Last week, Lois Lerner and a person she worked with at the IRS at the time said they would fight unsealing of depositions for this reason:

Ms. Lerner and Holly Paz, her deputy at the IRS, filed documents in court Thursday saying tapes and transcripts of depositions they gave in a court case this year must remain sealed in perpetuity, or else they could spur an enraged public to retaliate.

“Whenever Mss. Lerner and Paz have been in the media spotlight, they have faced death threats and harassment,” attorneys for the two women argued.

Ms. Lerner and Ms. Paz gave taped depositions in a class-action lawsuit brought by tea party groups demanding answers and compensation for having been subjected to illegal targeting for their political beliefs.