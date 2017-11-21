SNL alumni not offended by Franken vouch for beleaguered senator

By Doug Powers • November 21, 2017 04:13 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

This could be the funniest thing to come from SNL in years, and the tragedy is that it’ll never make the cut for a sketch on the show:

Three dozen women who worked with Sen. Al Franken during his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” came out in defense of the Minnesota Democrat facing allegations of sexual misconduct. In the letter, the women slammed Franken’s behavior toward Leeann Tweeden — who accused the lawmaker of forcibly kissing and groping her more than a decade ago — as “stupid and foolish” but wrote that “not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior” from the former SNL cast member. “We feel compelled to stand up for Al Franken, whom we have all had the pleasure of working with over the years on Saturday Night Live (SNL). What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms. Tweeden, and to the public,” the women wrote. “In our experience, we know Al as a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant.”

There’s enough material here out of which to make a great sketch on SNL, if only it weren’t about SNL.

JUST IN: Women staff of "Saturday Night Live" sign letter in support of Sen. Al Franken pic.twitter.com/osN6IwMgvB — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2017

Hey, the same thing would have happened if Franken were a Republican, right? RIGHT!?

Somewhere in the world a person accused of bank robbery might have just been inspired to get character references from all the banks he didn’t rob.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe