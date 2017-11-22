Did You Know...

   

Chuck Schumer can stuff his effort to ruin Thanksgiving dinner

By Doug Powers  •  November 22, 2017 05:03 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Another Thanksgiving is upon us, and with it another Democrat attempt to try and take advantage of families’ tryptophan dazes to push some liberal talking points:

Make like it’s the turkey, and stuff it, Chuck.

If anything this might be a more fun chart to pass around the dinner table:

