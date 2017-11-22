Chuck Schumer can stuff his effort to ruin Thanksgiving dinner

By Doug Powers • November 22, 2017 05:03 PM

Another Thanksgiving is upon us, and with it another Democrat attempt to try and take advantage of families’ tryptophan dazes to push some liberal talking points:

Bring this chart to Thanksgiving dinner. It’ll come in handy when that family member who always talks politics tells you the Republican tax bill helps the middle class. pic.twitter.com/2EpZ5PxcDY — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2017

Make like it’s the turkey, and stuff it, Chuck.

If anything this might be a more fun chart to pass around the dinner table:

