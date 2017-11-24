Did You Know...

   

Hey Dems, Hillary’s waiting for you to ask her advice about 2020

By Doug Powers  •  November 24, 2017 02:26 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

In an interview this week, Hillary Clinton made it clear that she’s available to offer advice to other Democrat 2020 hopefuls:

“Nobody’s actually been to see me,” the two-time failed presidential candidate said in a radio interview. “I see Democrats all the time, and nobody has said ‘Hey, I’m going to run,’ or ‘I’m thinking about running, give me advice now,’ because it is too soon.”

She added, “And there may be some private planning going on by some people. I wouldn’t know who. I wouldn’t hazard a guess. But in terms of actually seeking out advice, people have said, ‘hey, I want to come talk to you.’ But I haven’t had those conversations, in large measure, because I’ve said I’m going to focus next year on 2018, and then, you know, I’ll be happy to talk.”

Maybe Dems aren’t asking Hillary’s advice because they know “watch what I did and don’t do that” won’t be her advice. We already know that “When in doubt, blame Russia” remains a surefire loser.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

