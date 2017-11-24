Did You Know...

   

Journalism! Out: Russia hacked election — In: WH spox faked Thanksgiving pie

Share
By Doug Powers  •  November 24, 2017 07:53 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

From the “It’s Come to This” file on this Thanksgiving weekend we find this pre-stuffed turkey of a “bombshell”:

CNN political analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan suggested, without any evidence, Friday that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders actually didn’t actually cook the pecan pie Sanders said she did.

Ryan is frequently praised by liberals for being a nuisance in the White House press briefing room, but she failed to present any evidence Friday, except for the claims of random Twitter users, that Sanders faked the pie. Ryan did not respond to this reporter when asked for proof.

Maybe somebody with CNN is better qualified than most when it comes to spotting a fake pie since they’re already quite experienced in fake journalism.

Here’s the Sarah Huckabee Sanders pie tweet in question followed by April Ryan swinging for the Pulitzer fences:

The WH press secretary tried to make amends for all the ridiculousness, but to no avail:

Well what do you know… After gladly lapping up all the BS the Obama administration spoon fed them for years, many in the WH press are so stuffed they’ve lost their appetites.

(h/t Twitchy)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Barack Obama,Donald Trump,Media Bias
Printer Friendly

Hey Dems, Hillary’s waiting for you to ask her advice about 2020

November 24, 2017 02:26 PM by Doug Powers

Crickets

Chuck Schumer can stuff his effort to ruin Thanksgiving dinner

November 22, 2017 05:03 PM by Doug Powers

There’s NEVER a bad time to push Dem talking points

Epilogue XXIV: Hillary forgets different reason Bill ‘survived’ ’92 campaign

November 19, 2017 08:29 AM by Doug Powers

The neverending farewell gets more pitiful by the day

Hillary Clinton’s election loss denial circus enters 2nd year

November 17, 2017 07:45 PM by Doug Powers

Bonus: Guess what’s to blame for Wisconsin

Déjà vu: These polls about 2020 seem REALLY familiar for some reason

November 12, 2017 09:49 AM by Doug Powers

Definition of insanity


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, GOP, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden