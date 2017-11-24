Journalism! Out: Russia hacked election — In: WH spox faked Thanksgiving pie

By Doug Powers • November 24, 2017 07:53 PM

Written by Doug Powers

From the “It’s Come to This” file on this Thanksgiving weekend we find this pre-stuffed turkey of a “bombshell”:

CNN political analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan suggested, without any evidence, Friday that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders actually didn’t actually cook the pecan pie Sanders said she did. Ryan is frequently praised by liberals for being a nuisance in the White House press briefing room, but she failed to present any evidence Friday, except for the claims of random Twitter users, that Sanders faked the pie. Ryan did not respond to this reporter when asked for proof.

Maybe somebody with CNN is better qualified than most when it comes to spotting a fake pie since they’re already quite experienced in fake journalism.

Here’s the Sarah Huckabee Sanders pie tweet in question followed by April Ryan swinging for the Pulitzer fences:

I️ dont cook much these days, but managed this Chocolate Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving at the family farm! pic.twitter.com/rO8nFxtly7 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 23, 2017

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

The WH press secretary tried to make amends for all the ridiculousness, but to no avail:

@PressSec you can bring any pie you like, store bought or homemade into the briefing room. But, trust and believe I will not be eating it. But I will be raising my hand for answers relevant questions. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 25, 2017

Well what do you know… After gladly lapping up all the BS the Obama administration spoon fed them for years, many in the WH press are so stuffed they’ve lost their appetites.

