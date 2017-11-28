Actual WaPo fact check: Pence jobs claim correct, so only 3 Pinocchios for him

By Doug Powers • November 28, 2017 02:11 PM

There’s so much spin in this “fact check” it may well have been written in of a centrifuge, so it might be a good idea to mainline Dramamine before trying to get through it all without getting dizzy. Here’s the gist…

The claim:

“There are more Americans working today than ever before in American history.”

— Vice President Pence, remarks during a speech at the Tax Foundation, Nov. 16, 2017

The conclusion: True but false:

More meaningful measures of the overall health of the job market take population into consideration. And both the labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population rate show there is still room for improvement following the Great Recession. Those rates peaked in the late 1990s or early 2000s. We were tempted to say that Pence earns Four Pinocchios, but the numbers are technically correct. Yet they are so devoid of meaning that Pence and the people who applauded his statement should be ashamed. Three Pinocchios

The numbers aren’t “technically correct,” but rather just correct. “Technically” that WaPo fact check is a biased mess.

You’ve gotta love that approach though: “Pence said Americans use computers now more than ever, which is technically correct but only because the tech revolution made it possible and wouldn’t be true otherwise — three Pinocchios!”

