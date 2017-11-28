Shocker! The DC harassment swamp has Dem & media enablers

By Doug Powers • November 28, 2017 09:40 AM

I’ll get to the media enablers in a second, but first here’s another example of how Nancy Pelosi turns on a hypocrisy dime faster than Al Franken can grab butts at a meet & greet.

The wind-up from 2014:

#YesAllWomen deserve to live free from threats of domestic violence & sexual assault. We must shine a bright light on such despicable crimes — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 27, 2014

And the pitch this week:

Rep. Pelosi calls John Conyers an "icon" amid ethics probe pic.twitter.com/PnR4CcmtJq — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) November 27, 2017

Pelosi’s “bright light” seems to burn out when the accused are Democrats.

Pelosi knew about Conyers years ago and did nothing:

She said she contacted the Ethics Committee again in 2011 on a behalf of a colleague from Conyers’ office who told her about similar behavior. The Ethics Committee wouldn’t comment Monday on it. “As you know, Conyers received nothing more than a ‘rap on his knuckles’ from Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House, for not having ‘clarity’ in his instructions/order to staff to perform illegal/unethical duties,” Maher wrote to the Ethics Committee in a 2011 email — a copy of which she provided to The News. “He was very clear always when giving orders: If you want your job, do as I say,” Maher wrote.

Democrats and their lectures about Republicans’ “war on women” and the like are possibly the most glaring examples of psychological projection this century. And the most maddening part of all: Taxpayers are on the hook when it comes to covering the tracks of these pervs.

Heck, the entire press corps knew about Conyers, according to Cokie Roberts:

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Cokie Roberts made a startling admission: “every female in the press corps knew” to avoid being in an elevator with Rep. John Conyers (D-MI), and has apparently known about this “for years.” Conyers has been accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment and has stepped down from the House Judiciary Committee.

Gee, if only those members of the media who knew about Conyers worked in a career field where they had the ability to make such a story public! Oh, wait.

Who didn’t see all this coming from the Dems and a liberal press corps who lionized Ted Kennedy and made excuses for Bill Clinton? Anyone? … Anyone?

