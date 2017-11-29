AWW: Trump ruined CNN’s holiday spirit

**Written by Doug Powers

The liberal media remain incredibly traumatized by the reality of dealing with a president whose likeness they can’t put in makeshift mangers scenes in their respective newsrooms, and CNN’s post-Obama stress disorder has reached a breaking point this holiday season:

Adding fuel to its growing feud with President Donald Trump, CNN told POLITICO it will be boycotting the White House Christmas party for the media this year.

“CNN will not be attending this year’s White House Christmas party,” a CNN spokesperson said. “In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests. We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants.”

The annual event, scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m., is typically seen as a time when reporters and their bosses can mingle freely with administration members, but Trump’s posture toward the press has been uniquely aggressive.