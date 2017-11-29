This is NOT the best defense Al Franken could have received
On Tuesday, Garrison Keillor had this op-ed in the Washington Post:
The next day, this happened:
BREAKING: Garrison Keillor says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
— The Associated Press (@AP) November 29, 2017
With Franken’s luck, the next guy to come to his defense will be Matt Lauer.
