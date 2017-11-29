Did You Know...

   

This is NOT the best defense Al Franken could have received

By Doug Powers  •  November 29, 2017 05:45 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On Tuesday, Garrison Keillor had this op-ed in the Washington Post:

The next day, this happened:

With Franken’s luck, the next guy to come to his defense will be Matt Lauer.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

