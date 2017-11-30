Only punishment for illegal alien acquitted of Kate Steinle’s murder: Deportation for 6TH TIME
**Written by Doug Powers
Ya gotta love those sanctuary cities and the politicians who back them:
A man accused of fatally shooting Kathryn Steinle in a case that President Trump frequently cited in the national debate over illegal immigration was found not guilty on all counts except felony possession of a weapon.
Jurors deliberated for several days before returning the surprise verdict involving Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a Mexican immigrant in the the country illegally who had been deported five times before the fatal shooting.
And even more maddening:
Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation
As a result, here’s what’s going to happen Zarate… again:
So basically the punishment for entering the country illegally five times and killing a woman is to be dropped off across the border and challenged with finding a way back to San Francisco or some other progressive sanctuary city to maybe do the same thing all over again. Wow.
