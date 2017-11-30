Only punishment for illegal alien acquitted of Kate Steinle’s murder: Deportation for 6TH TIME

By Doug Powers • November 30, 2017 09:02 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Ya gotta love those sanctuary cities and the politicians who back them:

A man accused of fatally shooting Kathryn Steinle in a case that President Trump frequently cited in the national debate over illegal immigration was found not guilty on all counts except felony possession of a weapon. Jurors deliberated for several days before returning the surprise verdict involving Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a Mexican immigrant in the the country illegally who had been deported five times before the fatal shooting.

And even more maddening:

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation

As a result, here’s what’s going to happen Zarate… again:

So basically the punishment for entering the country illegally five times and killing a woman is to be dropped off across the border and challenged with finding a way back to San Francisco or some other progressive sanctuary city to maybe do the same thing all over again. Wow.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe