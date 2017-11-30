Did You Know...

   

Only punishment for illegal alien acquitted of Kate Steinle’s murder: Deportation for 6TH TIME

Share
By Doug Powers  •  November 30, 2017 09:02 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Ya gotta love those sanctuary cities and the politicians who back them:

A man accused of fatally shooting Kathryn Steinle in a case that President Trump frequently cited in the national debate over illegal immigration was found not guilty on all counts except felony possession of a weapon.

Jurors deliberated for several days before returning the surprise verdict involving Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, a Mexican immigrant in the the country illegally who had been deported five times before the fatal shooting.

And even more maddening:

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff’s department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation

As a result, here’s what’s going to happen Zarate… again:

null

So basically the punishment for entering the country illegally five times and killing a woman is to be dropped off across the border and challenged with finding a way back to San Francisco or some other progressive sanctuary city to maybe do the same thing all over again. Wow.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Immigration,Open Borders Lobby
Printer Friendly

Dumb sensors, deadly consequences

November 22, 2017 04:40 AM by Michelle Malkin

Of course: MSNBC report asking if higher border fence is necessary ruined by fence jumpers

October 24, 2017 05:37 AM by Doug Powers

INSTANT classic

Prog-style ‘cost analysis’ of extra births if 20 week abortion ban passes vs. DREAMers

October 4, 2017 04:26 AM by Doug Powers

Something doesn’t add up

There is no such thing as a “deserving DREAMer”

September 6, 2017 08:02 AM by Michelle Malkin

Out: Sanctuary cities — In: Sanctuary… tech giants?

September 6, 2017 07:49 AM by Doug Powers

Microsoft, Macronerve


Categories: Donald Trump, DREAM Act, Immigration