Confirmed: Trump’s driven the media into the toilet
**Written by Doug Powers
The list of impeachable offenses the media keeps digging up grows by the day:
NBC Washington got its hands on White House work orders, show a request to replace the toilet seat in the Oval Office in late January, and specifies the project be completed “after hours please.” https://t.co/FGo6KgAUAX
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 1, 2017
BREAKING: The White House, not unlike everybody else’s house, needs things repaired and replaced once in a while:
White House officials submitted hundreds of requests in 2017 for repairs, equipment and pest control to building administrators with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), which helps manage maintenance needs in the West Wing and East Wing of the White House.
Maintenance workers were asked over the past two years to respond to reports of mice infiltrating the White House Navy mess food service area and the White House Situation Room. There were also at least four reported cockroach infestations on the grounds and a complaint of ants in the White House chief of staff’s office.
Some of the projects appear large in scope. Some appear quite small. The work orders show a request to replace the toilet seat in the Oval Office in late January, and specifies the project be completed “after hours please.”
And of course the conclusion from The Resistance is that a change in toilet seats in January of 2017 is the clearest evidence of racism in the White House.
NBC’s “scoop” requires a double flush.
