Classic: Bernie Sanders is VERY concerned about gov’t spending. Now.

By Doug Powers  •  December 2, 2017 03:47 PM

The GOP tax bill passing the Senate has turned a certain spend-happy socialist into a deficit hawk:

That’s hilarious, Bernie! And here’s a translation: By “looting the treasury” Sanders means “letting you keep more of your paycheck.”

Oh, and just last year, NPR published this story about the candidacy of the man who’s now warning everybody about deficits and debt:

Sanders never met a private sector dollar that shouldn’t be confiscated by the government for the “common good,” and now he’s trying to paint Republicans as the greedy ones. That’s enough irony to fill up all three homes owned by this particular anti-capitalist.

