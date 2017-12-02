Classic: Bernie Sanders is VERY concerned about gov’t spending. Now.

By Doug Powers • December 2, 2017 03:47 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The GOP tax bill passing the Senate has turned a certain spend-happy socialist into a deficit hawk:

Historians will look back on Dec. 1, 2017 and conclude this was one of the great robberies in US history because Republicans are looting the Treasury. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2017

Last night, trillions of dollars were stolen from the American people. Well, I have news for @SenateMajLdr and @SpeakerRyan: You are not going to get away with it. #TaxScamBill — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2017

That’s hilarious, Bernie! And here’s a translation: By “looting the treasury” Sanders means “letting you keep more of your paycheck.”

Oh, and just last year, NPR published this story about the candidacy of the man who’s now warning everybody about deficits and debt:

Sanders never met a private sector dollar that shouldn’t be confiscated by the government for the “common good,” and now he’s trying to paint Republicans as the greedy ones. That’s enough irony to fill up all three homes owned by this particular anti-capitalist.

