ABC News punishes serial journalistic malpractitioner with holiday vacation

By Doug Powers • December 3, 2017 08:37 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

ABC News’ Brian Ross’s bogus report about Trump/Russia collusion made Dems giddy with excitement while causing the stock market to take a temporary dip. However, that was far from Ross’s first fact fail, and for some reason his bosses didn’t seem to have a problem with his bogus reporting until realizing his negligence could put a dent in their stock portfolios. As a result, Ross has been suspended:

ABC News announced Saturday that it has suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay after Ross was forced to correct a bombshell on-air report about Michael Flynn. “We deeply regret and apologize for the serious error we made yesterday. The reporting conveyed by Brian Ross during the special report had not been fully vetted through our editorial standards process,” ABC said in a statement. “As a result of our continued reporting over the next several hours ultimately we determined the information was wrong and we corrected the mistake on air and online.” “It is vital we get the story right and retain the trust we have built with our audience — these are our core principles,” the statement added. “We fell far short of that yesterday.”

In other words:

Otherwise known as: holiday break! https://t.co/oc7Smx2zAF — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) December 2, 2017

Yep! However, remember that those four weeks of suspension are unpaid, so hopefully, in the spirit of the holidays, ABC finds it in their hearts to at least permit Ross to freelance at CNN until his suspension at the alphabet net ends. At the very least Ross will have some time to read “Dan Rather & Brian Williams’ Accuracy in Reporting for Dummies” so he can return in January a rehabilitated journalist.

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe