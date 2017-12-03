Obama’s swipe at Trump over Paris Agreement is an ironic backfire

By Doug Powers • December 3, 2017 02:08 PM

Barack Obama returned recently to something he’s always done best: Going to a foreign country to take pot shots at things that are going on in the United States:

While speaking to a group of business leaders in Paris, former President Barack Obama said there is a “temporary absence of American leadership” when it comes to tackling climate change. “I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue,” the former president noted, which was met with laughter from the room full of French former ministers and CEOs at the invite-only event, according to Reuters.

Obama complaining of an “absence of American leadership” is indeed ironic for multiple reasons, but the best part was what Obama accidentally admitted about the Paris Agreement:

However, he noted, “you’re seeing American companies and states and cities continuing to work” to meet targets and stay on track.

Obama is to be thanked for pointing out that the federal government doesn’t need to be involved in the Paris Agreement or any of its accompanying funding and regulating. If Obama’s idea of an “absence of leadership” is not wasting taxpayer money on shams designed to line the pockets of bureaucrats pushing an eco fauxpocalypse, then I’ll take it.

