Obama’s swipe at Trump over Paris Agreement is an ironic backfire
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Barack Obama returned recently to something he’s always done best: Going to a foreign country to take pot shots at things that are going on in the United States:
While speaking to a group of business leaders in Paris, former President Barack Obama said there is a “temporary absence of American leadership” when it comes to tackling climate change.
“I grant you that at the moment we have a temporary absence of American leadership on the issue,” the former president noted, which was met with laughter from the room full of French former ministers and CEOs at the invite-only event, according to Reuters.
Obama complaining of an “absence of American leadership” is indeed ironic for multiple reasons, but the best part was what Obama accidentally admitted about the Paris Agreement:
However, he noted, “you’re seeing American companies and states and cities continuing to work” to meet targets and stay on track.
Obama is to be thanked for pointing out that the federal government doesn’t need to be involved in the Paris Agreement or any of its accompanying funding and regulating. If Obama’s idea of an “absence of leadership” is not wasting taxpayer money on shams designed to line the pockets of bureaucrats pushing an eco fauxpocalypse, then I’ll take it.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Journalism! Out: Russia hacked election — In: WH spox faked Thanksgiving pie
November 24, 2017 07:53 PM by Doug Powers
Heh: Obama warns decimated Dem Party that divisive politics is a dead-end street
October 20, 2017 02:51 PM by Doug Powers
Schatz-Care? Because the ACA’s working GREAT, Senate progs push single-payer proposal
September 12, 2017 10:01 AM by Doug Powers
Is there a DACA in the House? The perils of Pen & Phone decrees exposed again
September 5, 2017 10:01 AM by Doug Powers
Confirmed: Iran president really misses previous administration
August 15, 2017 08:44 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Democrats, Feature Story, Iran, John Kerry, Terrorist attacks