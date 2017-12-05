ABC News boss SHOCKED chronically biased, error-prone reporter botched Trump story

By Doug Powers • December 5, 2017 09:09 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

If you run a news operation, here’s the number one warning sign that you’re always on the verge of having to issue an embarrassing retraction: You employ Brian Ross. And yet, this guy seems stunned and completely at ease blaming everybody else on his staff for Ross’s headfirst dive into an empty “fake news” pool:

The boss at ABC News viciously berated his staff on Monday over Chief Investigative Correspondent Brian Ross’s botched “exclusive” about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a bombshell new report. “I don’t think ever in my career have I felt more rage and disappointment and frustration that I felt through this weekend and through the last half of Friday,” ABC News president James Goldston raged in audio obtained by CNN. “I don’t even know how many times we’ve talked about this, how many times we have talked about the need to get it right,” he reportedly added. “That how we have to be right and not first. About how in this particular moment, with the stakes as high as these stakes are right now, we cannot afford to get it wrong.”

Goldston’s so pissed that Ross is getting… reassigned:

Goldston told staffers that a review would be conducted, and that Ross, who has been suspended for four weeks without pay, would no longer be allowed to cover stories about President Donald Trump, according to the report.

It’s nice of ABC News to give Ross the opportunity to nuke what’s left of their credibility in other departments.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe