Dianne Feinstein slams Trump for doing exactly what she asked him to do
**Written by Doug Powers
Back in June, 90 senators, including Dianne Feinstein, called on President Trump to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem:
The Senate has passed a resolution that calls for President Donald Trump to make a drastic break from both his Democratic and Republican predecessors and move the U.S. embassy in Israeli from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Last Thursday, Trump followed in the footsteps of his predecessors and signed a waiver that delays the embassy relocation. Trump promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem during the campaign. He said he is delaying the move as he hopes to advance a peace negotiation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
The Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, which was passed by Congress to establish the embassy’s move, allows for the president to delay it for six-month intervals in the interest of national security.
Despite this justification, the Senate has now passed a bipartisan resolution on a 90-0 vote for “commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Six Day War and the reunification of the city of Jerusalem,” which also “calls upon the President and all United States officials” to follow the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.
Feinstein voted in favor of the above resolution in June and “yes” on the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995.
Here’s part of the June resolution Feinstein voted “yes” on:
(6) reaffirms the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 (Public Law 104–45) as United States law, and calls upon the President and all United States officials to abide by its provisions.
Now that Trump’s decided to do exactly what they asked, we get this from Feinstein:
Reports indicate the president will move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. I wrote him last week to explain why that would be a terrible decision. pic.twitter.com/MV1o73nyDk
— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 5, 2017
To me that reads “you’re an idiot if you take my advice!”
