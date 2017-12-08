Newsweek wants you to meet the Pence family — Serial pet killers
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Pets owned by Mike Pence’s family are not unlike the pets of any of the rest of us: Sadly they grow old and eventually die with no surrounding suspicious circumstances. If you’re the media and looking for an angle, however, you might come up with something like Newsweek tried to dress up as journalism that instead smells more like the inside of a rabbit’s cage that hasn’t been cleaned in a couple of weeks:
Mike Pence's pets won't stop dying https://t.co/zUI50aFkGa pic.twitter.com/B2ENwg8cf2
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 8, 2017
Not unlike Newsweek. And yep, that’s the headline alright:
The first question that popped into my head was “What did those animals have on the Clintons?”
The article lists all the Pences pets that have lost in ways that all pet owners lose pets, and eventually admits that the whole article was barely worthy of bird cage liner:
It is unclear if the stress of Washington life is getting to the Pences’ political animals. The typical lifespan for a cat is between 12 to 15 years, so Pickle and Oreo had full lives. The same can be said for Maverick, as beagles typically live between 12 and 15 years, and he made it to the ripe old age of 13. So perhaps there isn’t any capital intrigue to the issue.
Shorter version of that closing paragraph: “It’s unclear if the stress of political life is getting to the Pence pets. Actually no it isn’t — we’re just total hacks.”
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to cause a panic, but this could be end of the world
December 4, 2017 09:06 PM by Doug Powers
Classic: Bernie Sanders is VERY concerned about gov’t spending. Now.
December 2, 2017 03:47 PM by Doug Powers
Congress & staffers must attend harassment seminars, no ifs ands or butts
November 30, 2017 05:15 PM by Doug Powers
Déjà vu: These polls about 2020 seem REALLY familiar for some reason
November 12, 2017 09:49 AM by Doug Powers
CNN spins Dems’ Russia narrative collapse as only they (and the MSM) can
October 28, 2017 05:20 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Corruption, Democrats, Donald Trump, GOP, Hillary Clinton, Media, Media Bias