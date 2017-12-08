Did You Know...

   

Uh oh! Planned Parenthood under federal investigation

Share
By Doug Powers  •  December 8, 2017 05:28 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Good:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Planned Parenthood is officially under federal investigation. Investigations in 2016 by the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives and the Senate Judiciary Committee resulted in Planned Parenthood being referred to the FBI and the DOJ, as well as state attorneys general, for criminal investigations. After two comprehensive probes, the Committee and the Panel separately found that uncovered documents and testimony indicated Planned Parenthood broke multiple state and federal laws.

Now, it appears the DOJ may come to the same conclusion. The facts indicate that Planned Parenthood is a corrupt, law-breaking, taxpayer-funded abortion corporation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee sifted through over 20,000 pages of documents connected to Planned Parenthood and the U.S. abortion industry, and now the DOJ has requested those documents, according to The Daily Beast, who broke this story.

Millions and millions of taxpayer dollars the gov’t gives to Planned Parenthood (much of which PP kicks back to Dems) hangs in the balance. The Dem panic over this might be enough to render Al Franken’s delayed “resignation” null and void (not that it isn’t already).

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Abortion,Politics
Printer Friendly

Hollywood helping Dems win back heartland with movie about Wendy Davis

November 10, 2017 02:45 PM by Doug Powers

Cue “Rocky” theme song

What’s worse than the sale of baby parts? A GOPers statement ABOUT selling baby parts

October 11, 2017 05:21 PM by Doug Powers

It’s come to this

Prog-style ‘cost analysis’ of extra births if 20 week abortion ban passes vs. DREAMers

October 4, 2017 04:26 AM by Doug Powers

Something doesn’t add up

Planned Parenthood backs ‘Do No Harm’ campaign but with MAJOR exceptions

September 25, 2017 10:03 PM by Doug Powers

Hippocrates hijacked

How romantic: Planned Parenthood gets into the online dating site biz

September 13, 2017 04:25 PM by Doug Powers

Dimensions of compatibility


Categories: Abortion