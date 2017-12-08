Uh oh! Planned Parenthood under federal investigation

**Written by Doug Powers

Good:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Planned Parenthood is officially under federal investigation. Investigations in 2016 by the House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives and the Senate Judiciary Committee resulted in Planned Parenthood being referred to the FBI and the DOJ, as well as state attorneys general, for criminal investigations. After two comprehensive probes, the Committee and the Panel separately found that uncovered documents and testimony indicated Planned Parenthood broke multiple state and federal laws.

Now, it appears the DOJ may come to the same conclusion. The facts indicate that Planned Parenthood is a corrupt, law-breaking, taxpayer-funded abortion corporation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee sifted through over 20,000 pages of documents connected to Planned Parenthood and the U.S. abortion industry, and now the DOJ has requested those documents, according to The Daily Beast, who broke this story.