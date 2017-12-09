Did You Know...

   

Obama reminds nation to thank Obama for current economic growth

By Doug Powers  •  December 9, 2017 05:40 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The most unsurprising brag stretch of the week:

Former President Barack Obama is taking credit for the robust economic growth that is taking place under President Trump.

At a conference of mayors in Chicago, Mr. Obama congratulated himself Tuesday for strong employment numbers in the U.S. this year, saying his climate-change policies have contributed to growth.

“As we took these actions, we saw the U.S. economy grow consistently,” Mr. Obama said. “We saw the longest streak of job creation in American history by far, a streak that still continues by the way.”

He added wryly, “Thanks, Obama.”

Hey, if the economy was doing lousy Obama would have certainly stepped up and taken responsibility, right? RIGHT!?

Posted in: Barack Obama,Donald Trump
