How can MSM prove they’re making ‘honest mistakes’ about Trump? Simple

By Doug Powers • December 10, 2017 09:13 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The last few weeks for certain outlets in the mainstream media have been such a huge joke that “journalism” should be put under the purview of The Improv until further notice:

CNN on Friday corrected an erroneous report that Donald Trump Jr. had received advance notice from the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks about a trove of hacked documents that it planned to release during last year’s presidential campaign. In fact, the email to Mr. Trump was sent a day after the documents, stolen from the Democratic National Committee, were made available to the general public. The correction undercut the main thrust of CNN’s story, which had been seized on by critics of President Trump as evidence of coordination between WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign. It was also yet another prominent reporting error at a time when news organizations are confronting a skeptical public, and a president who delights in attacking the media as “fake news.” Last Saturday, ABC News suspended a star reporter, Brian Ross, after an inaccurate report that Donald Trump had instructed Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser, to contact Russian officials during the presidential race. The report fueled theories about coordination between the Trump campaign and a foreign power, and stocks dropped after the news. In fact, Mr. Trump’s instruction to Mr. Flynn came after he was president-elect. Several news outlets, including Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, also inaccurately reported this week that Deutsche Bank had received a subpoena from the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, for President Trump’s financial records.

CBS News was among those who ran with with the Trump Jr./Russia scoop only to slip and fall into another steaming pile of CNN’s BS. Yesterday a Washington Post reporter apologized for pushing a photo designed to mock the size of Trump’s crowd at his speech in Florida Friday night. The picture was taken hours before the event started, and the reporter blamed it on “confusion.” There are more examples but bandwidth limitations and the fact that I don’t want to be still writing this post when I start collecting Social Security prohibit me from listing them all.

There’s a simple way for the MSM to collectively prove these were all honest mistakes instead of items to add to the “liberal bias” catalog. All they have to do it put out a list of an equivalent number of “honest mistakes” the MSM made in reports that “accidentally” made President Obama look bad. Get on that, MSM … MSM!?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe