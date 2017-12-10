SCIENCE! Jerry Brown knows who to blame for Calif. wildfires

By Doug Powers • December 10, 2017 01:09 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

As you know, since January 20th everything bad is Donald Trump’s fault, and that includes wildfires in California:

California is reeling from its most destructive wildfire season ever, exacerbated Governor Jerry Brown says, by the effects of climate change. Brown says the fires show President Trump is making a mistake by ignoring the facts of global warming. Governor Brown speaks to Bill Whitaker for a report to be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, Dec. 10, at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT. Brown told Whitaker that President Trump is wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement and misguided for calling it a bad deal for America. “That’s a preposterous idea, not even a shred of truth in that statement,” Brown said. “I don’t think President Trump has a fear of the Lord, the fear of the wrath of God, which leads one to more humility… and this is such a reckless disregard for the truth and for the existential consequences that can be unleashed.”

And by “Lord,” Brown’s apparently referring to Al Gore, U.N. bureaucrats and California progressives who are panicking as the dollar signs in their eyes are fading away.

The Earth’s been around billions of years, the industrial age for about 200 years, the Paris Agreement only a year, and California wildfires forever, but sure, but the problem is the guy who’s been prez 11 months. SCIENCE!

California Gov. Jerry Brown recently unveiled a chart proving why Trump’s presidency will kill everybody

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe