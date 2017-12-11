NBC News churns out spin N. Korea State Media might want to pick up on

By Doug Powers • December 11, 2017 05:24 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

America: The mainstream media has reached peak stupid these last few weeks.

NBC News: Hold our beer:

Ironically that’s the kind of spin N. Korea’s state media might want to run with.

Predicted next NBC News headline: “Trump’s Anti-Kim Jong-un Policy Poses Threat to N. Korea’s Reliable Electrical Grid”:

(h/t Twitchy)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe