NBC News churns out spin N. Korea State Media might want to pick up on

December 11, 2017 05:24 AM

Written by Doug Powers

America: The mainstream media has reached peak stupid these last few weeks.

NBC News: Hold our beer:

Ironically that’s the kind of spin N. Korea’s state media might want to run with.

Predicted next NBC News headline: “Trump’s Anti-Kim Jong-un Policy Poses Threat to N. Korea’s Reliable Electrical Grid”:

Categories: Donald Trump, Media Bias