Trump’s drink of choice has CNN swinging for Pulitzer fences (again)
The eagle-eyed journalists at CNN spotted yet another way President Trump may be ripping apart the very fabric of the Republic we hold dear by doing something the Founding Fathers could never have envisioned: Drinking Diet Coke. Impeachment is imminent:
🥤 🥤 🥤 🥤🥤 🥤 🥤 🥤🥤 🥤 🥤 🥤
President Trump reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes each day. What exactly does that do to his body? https://t.co/1NlfwW9uED https://t.co/iYRNRa45zo
— CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2017
You know the momentum of the “Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election” narrative is stalling out badly when CNN’s been forced to downshift into “Trump drinks a lot of Diet Coke — what does that mean for the country?”
Pulitzer, here they come!
