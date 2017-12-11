Did You Know...

   

Trump’s drink of choice has CNN swinging for Pulitzer fences (again)

By Doug Powers  •  December 11, 2017 08:04 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The eagle-eyed journalists at CNN spotted yet another way President Trump may be ripping apart the very fabric of the Republic we hold dear by doing something the Founding Fathers could never have envisioned: Drinking Diet Coke. Impeachment is imminent:

You know the momentum of the “Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election” narrative is stalling out badly when CNN’s been forced to downshift into “Trump drinks a lot of Diet Coke — what does that mean for the country?”

Pulitzer, here they come!

