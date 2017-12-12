Did You Know...

   

AYFKM? Family of NYC terrorist ‘outraged’ (by police response)

By Doug Powers  •  December 12, 2017 09:03 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The man arrested for attempting a suicide bombing in Manhattan, Akayed Ullah, didn’t succeed in his murderous goal and instead injured himself and a few other people. Ullah reportedly told officials he was inspired by ISIS and clearly wanted to kill as many people as possible, but failed. With that in mind, the family of Ullah put out a statement with the help of CAIR expressing disgust… at the response of NYC police and investigators. I sh*t you not:

I’m not super big on acronymic reactions but I believe the correct one here is “AYFKM!?”

To say the president of the NYPD Seargent’s Benevolent Association reacted unfavorably would be putting it lightly:

*****

Running 2nd in the most idiotic reactions to the attack in NYC is this segment on MSNBC, which of course used the bombing as a reason to talk about the need for … gun control:

Never fails.

Terrorist attacks
