AYFKM? Family of NYC terrorist ‘outraged’ (by police response)

By Doug Powers • December 12, 2017 09:03 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The man arrested for attempting a suicide bombing in Manhattan, Akayed Ullah, didn’t succeed in his murderous goal and instead injured himself and a few other people. Ullah reportedly told officials he was inspired by ISIS and clearly wanted to kill as many people as possible, but failed. With that in mind, the family of Ullah put out a statement with the help of CAIR expressing disgust… at the response of NYC police and investigators. I sh*t you not:

JUST IN: Family of NYC terror suspect Akayed Ullah release statement saying "We are heartbroken by this attack on our city today and by the allegations being made against a member of our family" (via @CBSNewYork) pic.twitter.com/BXfq3WQJad — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 12, 2017

NEW: @CAIRNewYork releases updated statement on behalf of Ullah family, adds “Our Family like all families is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all New Yorkers.” Statement also clarifies incidents mentioned criticizing police handling of questioning their family pic.twitter.com/Uk4OEoGguO — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 12, 2017

I’m not super big on acronymic reactions but I believe the correct one here is “AYFKM!?”

To say the president of the NYPD Seargent’s Benevolent Association reacted unfavorably would be putting it lightly:

For those that may not be aware, CAIR is the mouthpiece for the American Muslim Brotherhood. It is a radical organization that will defend Muslim rights and promote militant Islam. Many of its top officials have been arrested for terrorism. — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 12, 2017

*****

Running 2nd in the most idiotic reactions to the attack in NYC is this segment on MSNBC, which of course used the bombing as a reason to talk about the need for … gun control:

Never fails.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe