CNN sounds alarm about 26-year-olds falling off parents’ insurance, blames Trump
**Written by Doug Powers
Don’t show this to anybody who maybe fought in a war or battled a horrible disease at a young age or else they might pull a muscle laughing:
26-year-olds face challenges as they fall off parents' health insurance https://t.co/N2KYa6c3ZO pic.twitter.com/gKkYEu8dD8
— CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017
All together now:
But wait, what’s the problem!? Democrats assured us that point all they’d have to do is take advantage one of the affordable & comprehensive plans available on the Obamacare marketplace. However, if you read the article, you won’t be shocked to discover that Trump is blamed for everything.
I don’t recall the media doing a whole lot of concern pieces about challenges faced by all the victims of President “if you like your plan you can keep it” Obama.
