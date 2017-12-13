CNN sounds alarm about 26-year-olds falling off parents’ insurance, blames Trump

By Doug Powers • December 13, 2017 07:30 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Don’t show this to anybody who maybe fought in a war or battled a horrible disease at a young age or else they might pull a muscle laughing:

26-year-olds face challenges as they fall off parents' health insurance https://t.co/N2KYa6c3ZO pic.twitter.com/gKkYEu8dD8 — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2017

All together now:

But wait, what’s the problem!? Democrats assured us that point all they’d have to do is take advantage one of the affordable & comprehensive plans available on the Obamacare marketplace. However, if you read the article, you won’t be shocked to discover that Trump is blamed for everything.

I don’t recall the media doing a whole lot of concern pieces about challenges faced by all the victims of President “if you like your plan you can keep it” Obama.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe