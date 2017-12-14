Shocker: Comey statement on FBI’s Hillary probe was heavily edited (guess who helped)

By Doug Powers • December 14, 2017 04:36 PM

The real eye-roller about the James Comey statement about Hillary Clinton in late October of last year wasn’t that it was edited, but rather who did the editing. But I’ll get to that in a minute. First off, in general, it’s been discovered that the then-FBI director’s original statement later got more watered down than a mixed drink at a chain restaurant:

Newly released documents reveal that then-FBI Director James Comey’s draft statement on the Hillary Clinton email probe was edited numerous times before his public announcement, in ways that seemed to considerably water down the bureau’s findings. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, released copies Thursday of the edits to Comey’s highly scrutinized statement. One showed language was changed to describe the actions of Clinton and her colleagues as “extremely careless” as opposed to “grossly negligent.” This is a key legal distinction. Johnson, writing about his concerns in a letter Thursday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, said the original “could be read as a finding of criminality in Secretary Clinton’s handling of classified material.” “The edited statement deleted the reference to gross negligence – a legal threshold for mishandling classified material – and instead replaced it with an exculpatory sentence,” he wrote.

It’s been reported that the edit changing “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless,” thus removing any criminality, was made by notorious FBI agent, Trump hater & Hillary lover working on the probe at the time, Peter Strzok:

The original draft of the memo, which was created in May 2016 and turned over to the Senate Judiciary Committee early last month, stated, “There is evidence to support a conclusion that Secretary Clinton, and others, used the email server in a manner that was grossly negligent with respect to the handling of classified information.” Around June 10, 2016, the memo’s language was changed to say Clinton’s actions were “extremely careless” instead of grossly negligent. Though news of the change in language surfaced last month, documents turned over to the Senate Judiciary Committee did not indicate at the time that it was Strzok who was responsible for the edit.

Yep, this guy was doing the editing:

Clinton had big fans on the inside keeping her out of major legal trouble and still couldn’t pull off the election so now she continues to blame Russia.

