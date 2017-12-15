770 fewer people driving cars to work at EPA spells good news for the environment!
**Written by Doug Powers
There’s good news on the fossil fuel emissions front this year: The election of Donald Trump as president has sparked an exodus from the EPA. Fewer cars being driven every day is good for the environment, and yet progressives are panicking about it:
Over 700 employees at the Environmental Protection Agency have quit or taken early retirement during the Trump administration so far, bringing the agency close to employment levels not seen since Reagan.
ThinkProgress, whose senior editor is scared of his plumber who he fears may have voted for Trump, is warning that the exodus will lead to “dirtier air” and “dirtier water.”
“Since Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt took over the top job at the agency in March, more than 700 employees have either retired, taken voluntary buyouts, or quit, signaling the second-highest exodus of employees from the agency in nearly a decade,” the liberal blog reported.
“According to agency documents and federal employment statistics, 770 EPA employees departed the agency between April and December, leaving employment levels close to Reagan-era levels of staffing,” ThinkProgress said. “According to the EPA’s contingency shutdown plan for December, the agency currently has 14,449 employees on board—a marked change from the April contingency plan, which showed a staff of 15,219.”
It never ceases to amaze how many people genuinely seem to believe that the only thing standing between the human race and extinction is a federal agency created by Richard Nixon in 1970.
