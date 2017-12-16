SNL cast member proves Trump wrong to call show biased by getting a Hillary tattoo
**Written by Doug Powers
It’s impressive the way so many comedic performers in the last few years have been so willing to speak truth to power in either party. Wait, never mind:
Hillary Clinton has made quite an impression on “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson — on his right leg, to be exact.
Davidson, who publicly supported Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, posted a photo Friday on Instagram of his new tattoo, which is of Clinton.
“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” the New York City native wrote. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”
I think Peter Strzok also has one of these:
SNL cast member shows off Hillary Clinton tattoo https://t.co/IjNghJtdKm pic.twitter.com/IMkni85Vip
— The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2017
Are you thinking what I’m thinking?
At least now I don’t feel so stupid about my Walter Mondale tramp stamp. But those in the “basket of deplorables” can somewhat empathize with Davidson since Hillary Clinton got under their skin as well.
Here’s where some of Davidson’s dislike of Trump comes from:
Davidson was critical of President Trump after his election win, slamming Trump in an Instagram post after Trump attacked “SNL” as “biased.”
Nice. “I know what’ll disprove that accusation — I’ll get a Hillary tattoo!”
