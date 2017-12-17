Irony gold: ‘DREAMer’ activists arrested for unlawful entry… to Chuck Schumer’s office

By Doug Powers • December 17, 2017 09:33 PM

Written by Doug Powers

This is definitely a late entry as a finalist for the most ironic story of the year:

USCP arrest four protesters in Schumer’s Capitol Hill office after hours. Were busted around 8 pm et. Charged w/unlawful entry. Were protesting immigration policy and demanding action on the DREAM Act. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 16, 2017

Come on, Chuck, why won’t you insist that your workspace serves as a “sanctuary office” for your like-minded brethren?

Seven so-called “Dreamers” as well as one of their allies were arrested during a sit-in Friday at the Washington, D.C., offices of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, according to a media representative from an advocacy organization. And now they’re going on a hunger strike and facing possible deportation. A Facebook post on behalf of Erika Andiola said she was among those arrested, and said they plan to remain jailed until Schumer and Curbelo publicly confirm they have enough votes to block any spending bill that doesn’t come with a “clean Dream Act.”

To quote the great Buck Murdock from Airplane II: “Irony can be pretty ironic sometimes.”

