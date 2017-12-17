Did You Know...

   

Irony gold: ‘DREAMer’ activists arrested for unlawful entry… to Chuck Schumer’s office

Share
By Doug Powers  •  December 17, 2017 09:33 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

This is definitely a late entry as a finalist for the most ironic story of the year:

Come on, Chuck, why won’t you insist that your workspace serves as a “sanctuary office” for your like-minded brethren?

Seven so-called “Dreamers” as well as one of their allies were arrested during a sit-in Friday at the Washington, D.C., offices of Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, according to a media representative from an advocacy organization. And now they’re going on a hunger strike and facing possible deportation.

A Facebook post on behalf of Erika Andiola said she was among those arrested, and said they plan to remain jailed until Schumer and Curbelo publicly confirm they have enough votes to block any spending bill that doesn’t come with a “clean Dream Act.”

To quote the great Buck Murdock from Airplane II: “Irony can be pretty ironic sometimes.”

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Democrats,Immigration
Printer Friendly

Senate Dems decide they don’t want to quit Franken, and vice-versa

December 18, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers

Strong signals

Shocker: Comey statement on FBI’s Hillary probe was heavily edited (guess who helped)

December 14, 2017 04:36 PM by Doug Powers

Nothing to see here

The Schiff’s hitting the fan

December 12, 2017 01:35 PM by Doug Powers

Dem narrative broken record

SCIENCE! Jerry Brown knows who to blame for Calif. wildfires

December 10, 2017 01:09 PM by Doug Powers

Predictable

Al Franken tries to discredit accusers in ‘resignation’ speech, then goes back to work

December 7, 2017 07:59 PM by Doug Powers

Mixed signals


Categories: Corruption, Democrats