Effects of man-made climate change turn on a dime again, Part XXIV
**Written by Doug Powers
From the “Climate change is whatever we say it is so shut up” file we find the latest alarms being sounded in Alaska:
Snowfall in central Alaska has more than doubled since the mid 1800s, says a study which pointed the finger at global warming https://t.co/Rt1bZofYXv pic.twitter.com/TmxrmzvPaO
— AFP news agency (@AFP) December 19, 2017
Scientists blame global warming for DOUBLING the amount of snow atop an Alaskan mountain range https://t.co/OyyU6ZZ1lp
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 19, 2017
So update your “global warming is going to kill us with ______” talking points from “lack of snow” to “way too much snow” and put these previous Alaska warming warnings on the back burner for now, pun intended:
What #climatechange looks like in #Alaska — winter rain & very little snow http://t.co/8qtts7WkK4 #akleg @adndotcom
— Alaska Democrats (@AlaskaDemocrats) December 15, 2014
It's so warm that snow has to be shipped in for the Iditarod, Alaska's annual dog sled race.
Thanks climate change.https://t.co/XyGqnQo39v
— AJ+ (@ajplus) March 5, 2016
Baked Alaska: A snow-less climate threatens the survival of the Yupik People of Togiak http://t.co/DeDv2Pn258 pic.twitter.com/pEaKp2mIrI
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 3, 2015
The Left’s climate change narrative makes faster 180-degree swings than a zero-turn lawnmower.
