Effects of man-made climate change turn on a dime again, Part XXIV

By Doug Powers • December 19, 2017 07:30 PM

From the “Climate change is whatever we say it is so shut up” file we find the latest alarms being sounded in Alaska:

Snowfall in central Alaska has more than doubled since the mid 1800s, says a study which pointed the finger at global warming https://t.co/Rt1bZofYXv pic.twitter.com/TmxrmzvPaO — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 19, 2017

Scientists blame global warming for DOUBLING the amount of snow atop an Alaskan mountain range https://t.co/OyyU6ZZ1lp — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 19, 2017

So update your “global warming is going to kill us with ______” talking points from “lack of snow” to “way too much snow” and put these previous Alaska warming warnings on the back burner for now, pun intended:

It's so warm that snow has to be shipped in for the Iditarod, Alaska's annual dog sled race. Thanks climate change.https://t.co/XyGqnQo39v — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 5, 2016

Baked Alaska: A snow-less climate threatens the survival of the Yupik People of Togiak http://t.co/DeDv2Pn258 pic.twitter.com/pEaKp2mIrI — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 3, 2015

The Left’s climate change narrative makes faster 180-degree swings than a zero-turn lawnmower.

(h/t @JammieWF)

