Effects of man-made climate change turn on a dime again, Part XXIV

December 19, 2017

Written by Doug Powers

From the “Climate change is whatever we say it is so shut up” file we find the latest alarms being sounded in Alaska:

So update your “global warming is going to kill us with ______” talking points from “lack of snow” to “way too much snow” and put these previous Alaska warming warnings on the back burner for now, pun intended:

The Left’s climate change narrative makes faster 180-degree swings than a zero-turn lawnmower.

