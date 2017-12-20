GOP tax bill causes Nancy Pelosi to lose remaining fragment of her mind

By Doug Powers • December 20, 2017 07:56 AM

The GOP tax bill is now very close to passage, and as that became clear last night, Nancy Pelosi put on her spelunking gear for another deep descent into insanity and self-unawareness:

A vote to pass the #GOPTaxScam is a vote to install a permanent plutocracy in America. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 19, 2017

A warning about plutocracy from a super-wealthy member of Congress who’s been in power for decades? Pelosi might be trying to convince people the tax bill will cost them their lives, but it clearly has yet to even take away her unintentional sense of humor.

There are few things more disturbing than hearing the swell of cheers from the @HouseGOP as they raise taxes on 86 million middle class families. #GOPTaxScam — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 19, 2017

Shamefully, Republicans were cheering against the children as they rob from their future and ransack the middle class to reward the rich #GOPTaxScam — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 19, 2017

Letting more people keep their money is “ransacking” them to liberals like Pelosi. Know why? Because that’s less of their money being sent to DC, a fraction of which can then be sent back in the form of the “help” they really need (because Pelosi knows how to more wisely spend your money than you do).

Pelosi also wondered what the Founders would think:

“This GOP tax scam is simply theft–monumental, brazen theft–from the American middle-class and from every person who aspires to reach it,” Pelosi said on Tuesday. “The GOP tax scam is not a vote for an investment in growth or jobs, it is a vote to install a permanent plutocracy in our nation. They’ll be cheering that later.” Pelosi went on to say the tax bill “does violence” to the vision of America’s Founding Fathers and “disrespects the sacrifice” of the service of men and women in uniform.

Ok, I’m game — what would the Founders think about the level of taxes people are paying today? Also, over $5 trillion in national debt was added under Pelosi’s speakership, but now she’s a deficit hawk and strict originalist!

Oh, and Pelosi also called the tax bill a “moral obscenity”:

And for those of us blessed to serve in this Congress, we must remember our special responsibility to govern fairly, to meet the needs of all of God’s children.

Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award winner has spoken!

