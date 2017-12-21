Did You Know...

   

Awkward: NBC/MSNBC journos getting bonuses because of GOP tax plan

Share
By Doug Powers  •  December 21, 2017 07:46 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

I can’t wait to see how the lib media manage to spin this story as evidence of more cruelty, death, destruction and “Armageddon” the GOP tax plan hath wrought:

Maybe some MSNBC reporters will donate their bonuses to the DNC in an effort to cleanse themselves of the irony. According to Democrats, they just got “looted”!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Democrats,Donald Trump,Media,Media Bias
Printer Friendly

Attn. Nancy Pelosi! CBS News finds families who WON’T be killed by the tax bill

December 22, 2017 08:27 PM by Doug Powers

So… NO Armageddon?

Senate Dems decide they don’t want to quit Franken, and vice-versa

December 18, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers

Strong signals

Irony gold: ‘DREAMer’ activists arrested for unlawful entry… to Chuck Schumer’s office

December 17, 2017 09:33 PM by Doug Powers

Can’t make this up

Shocker: Comey statement on FBI’s Hillary probe was heavily edited (guess who helped)

December 14, 2017 04:36 PM by Doug Powers

Nothing to see here

The Schiff’s hitting the fan

December 12, 2017 01:35 PM by Doug Powers

Dem narrative broken record


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump