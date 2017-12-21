Awkward: NBC/MSNBC journos getting bonuses because of GOP tax plan

By Doug Powers • December 21, 2017 07:46 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

I can’t wait to see how the lib media manage to spin this story as evidence of more cruelty, death, destruction and “Armageddon” the GOP tax plan hath wrought:

JUST IN: Comcast to give $1,000 bonuses to more than 100K "eligible frontline and non-executive employees" & invest $50 billion over the next five years in infrastructure "based on the passage of tax reform". https://t.co/YKho1O67Ek (Disclosure: Comcast is parent co. of CNBC) — CNBC (@CNBC) December 20, 2017

Journalists at NBC/MSNBC are among the Comcast employees getting $1,000 bonuses "based on the passage of tax reform and the FCC's action on broadband." (https://t.co/PXYkLqMrgH) https://t.co/JXgYK4W0GT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 21, 2017

Maybe some MSNBC reporters will donate their bonuses to the DNC in an effort to cleanse themselves of the irony. According to Democrats, they just got “looted”!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe