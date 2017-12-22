Attn. Nancy Pelosi! CBS News finds families who WON’T be killed by the tax bill
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
You know it’s bad for the Dems when even the mainstream media can’t give an assist. Here’s a CBS News story that did NOT cooperate with the Democrat narrative of “Armageddon” and mass misery. Nancy Pelosi hardest hit:
Breaking news: @CBSThisMorning asked three families for their tax returns and found that all three would receive tax cuts next year because of the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct. pic.twitter.com/xnGvTgV3bJ
— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) December 22, 2017
Sorry, Nancy, Chuck & the entire Democrat leadership, but…
But if Dems are still looking for victims, super-rich Bette Midler might have to pay a little more in taxes. Start organizing the fundraising telethon!
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Awkward: NBC/MSNBC journos getting bonuses because of GOP tax plan
December 21, 2017 07:46 AM by Doug Powers
Senate Dems decide they don’t want to quit Franken, and vice-versa
December 18, 2017 03:25 PM by Doug Powers
Irony gold: ‘DREAMer’ activists arrested for unlawful entry… to Chuck Schumer’s office
December 17, 2017 09:33 PM by Doug Powers
Shocker: Comey statement on FBI’s Hillary probe was heavily edited (guess who helped)
December 14, 2017 04:36 PM by Doug Powers
The Schiff’s hitting the fan
December 12, 2017 01:35 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump