Attn. Nancy Pelosi! CBS News finds families who WON’T be killed by the tax bill

By Doug Powers • December 22, 2017 08:27 PM

You know it’s bad for the Dems when even the mainstream media can’t give an assist. Here’s a CBS News story that did NOT cooperate with the Democrat narrative of “Armageddon” and mass misery. Nancy Pelosi hardest hit:

Breaking news: @CBSThisMorning asked three families for their tax returns and found that all three would receive tax cuts next year because of the #TaxCutsAndJobsAct. pic.twitter.com/xnGvTgV3bJ — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) December 22, 2017

Sorry, Nancy, Chuck & the entire Democrat leadership, but…

But if Dems are still looking for victims, super-rich Bette Midler might have to pay a little more in taxes. Start organizing the fundraising telethon!

