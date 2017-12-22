Did You Know...

   

Attn. Nancy Pelosi! CBS News finds families who WON’T be killed by the tax bill

By Doug Powers  •  December 22, 2017 08:27 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

You know it’s bad for the Dems when even the mainstream media can’t give an assist. Here’s a CBS News story that did NOT cooperate with the Democrat narrative of “Armageddon” and mass misery. Nancy Pelosi hardest hit:

Sorry, Nancy, Chuck & the entire Democrat leadership, but…

But if Dems are still looking for victims, super-rich Bette Midler might have to pay a little more in taxes. Start organizing the fundraising telethon!

