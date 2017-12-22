Video awesomeness: Nikki Haley gives U.N. the wedgie of a lifetime
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
On Thursday, the United Nations finally found somebody they weren’t willing to appease:
BREAKING: UN General Assembly votes 128-9 to declare US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital `null and void'
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2017
That was, of course, an empty gesture from the U.N. since the U.S. has veto power over U.N. empty gestures.
All that led to Nikki Haley telling the U.N. to pound sand, and it was glorious:
This was WAY past overdue:
“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly,” Haley said in a speech before the vote. “We will remember it when we are called upon to, once again, make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations.”
“America will put our embassy in Jerusalem,” she said. “That is what the American people want us to do, and it is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that. But this vote will make a difference in how Americans view the U.N.”
Thus speaking the language the U.N. is most familiar with though they’d never admit it: MONEY.
The only thing that would have made it better was a dare to pack up and leave NYC.
I love that the most iconic, female-empowering photo of 2017 is of a conservative woman in the Trump admin. pic.twitter.com/sk2vjpSy1v
— Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 21, 2017
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Attn. Nancy Pelosi! CBS News finds families who WON’T be killed by the tax bill
December 22, 2017 08:27 PM by Doug Powers
Awkward: NBC/MSNBC journos getting bonuses because of GOP tax plan
December 21, 2017 07:46 AM by Doug Powers
GOP tax bill causes Nancy Pelosi to lose remaining fragment of her mind
December 20, 2017 07:56 AM by Doug Powers
U.N. readies strongly worded, toothless resolution after Trump acknowledges reality
December 17, 2017 09:11 AM by Doug Powers
770 fewer people driving cars to work at EPA spells good news for the environment!
December 15, 2017 02:45 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Donald Trump, Enviro-nitwits, global warming