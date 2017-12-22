Video awesomeness: Nikki Haley gives U.N. the wedgie of a lifetime

By Doug Powers • December 22, 2017 05:43 AM

On Thursday, the United Nations finally found somebody they weren’t willing to appease:

BREAKING: UN General Assembly votes 128-9 to declare US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital `null and void' — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2017

That was, of course, an empty gesture from the U.N. since the U.S. has veto power over U.N. empty gestures.

All that led to Nikki Haley telling the U.N. to pound sand, and it was glorious:

This was WAY past overdue:

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly,” Haley said in a speech before the vote. “We will remember it when we are called upon to, once again, make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations.” “America will put our embassy in Jerusalem,” she said. “That is what the American people want us to do, and it is the right thing to do. No vote in the United Nations will make any difference on that. But this vote will make a difference in how Americans view the U.N.”

Thus speaking the language the U.N. is most familiar with though they’d never admit it: MONEY.

The only thing that would have made it better was a dare to pack up and leave NYC.

I love that the most iconic, female-empowering photo of 2017 is of a conservative woman in the Trump admin. pic.twitter.com/sk2vjpSy1v — Allie Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 21, 2017

