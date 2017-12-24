Did You Know...

   

Confirmed: Obama & his flacks need some self-awareness for Christmas

By Doug Powers  •  December 24, 2017 08:37 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Yesterday President Trump tweeted that he learned from Fox News about the FBI re-assigning the agency’s top lawyer. In other news, former President Obama and his minions continue to suffer from Inauguration Day-onset amnesia:

If you’re looking for a last-minute present for Obama or Rhodes, they desperately need some self-aware



Press play to roll tape on the MemoryJog-O-Tron™:

Obama and his flacks might be in desperate need of self-awareness this Christmas season, but at least they’ve already given America the gift of laughter.

Posted in: Barack Obama,Media,Politics
