Confirmed: Obama & his flacks need some self-awareness for Christmas
**Written by Doug Powers
Yesterday President Trump tweeted that he learned from Fox News about the FBI re-assigning the agency’s top lawyer. In other news, former President Obama and his minions continue to suffer from Inauguration Day-onset amnesia:
I saw @BarackObama speak in Chicago a couple of weeks ago. He said that he didn’t watch cable news when he was POTUS because everything on there was stuff he had learned a long time before it was on TV. https://t.co/9skSSSVQib
— Julie Bosman (@juliebosman) December 23, 2017
Normally, Presidents wouldn't learn of such things from Fox News. https://t.co/7AKoQe5G8x
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 23, 2017
If you’re looking for a last-minute present for Obama or Rhodes, they desperately need some self-aware
Obama says he learned about Clinton's use of personal email 'through news reports' http://t.co/lPAb3WinxR pic.twitter.com/iEtndsK0Sk
— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2015
Press play to roll tape on the MemoryJog-O-Tron™:
Obama and his flacks might be in desperate need of self-awareness this Christmas season, but at least they’ve already given America the gift of laughter.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
