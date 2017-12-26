Global warming predictions for snow-free, sweltering winters are happe… wait, never mind

By Doug Powers • December 26, 2017 10:19 PM

Just over ten months ago, the winter in some U.S. areas brought with it warnings of the coming sauna caused by global warming:

Apparently, we were on the precipice of doom just last winter as alarmists were waking up on their sweat-soaked Al Gore “Inconvenient Truth” signature line of bed sheets with pangs of guilt:

How much should we really be enjoying weather so unseasonal, so suggestive of the consequences of climate change, when we’re doing so little to combat the larger phenomenon? If we think the future consequences of climate change will be very bad, are we allowed to savor them now?

Three years ago the New York Times warned…

It’s been nearly two years since The New York Times published an article claiming the “end of snow” was nigh because of man-made global warming.

“The same could happen in the United States, where in the Northeast, more than half of the 103 ski resorts may no longer be viable in 30 years because of warmer winters,” Fox wrote.

Even noted climatologist Bette Midler saw it all coming almost exactly two years ago:

December 22, 2015, 63 degrees in NYC. I would like to thank the ignorant selfish climate deniers for all their goodwill toward the planet. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 22, 2015

BUT HERE’S THE GOOD NEWS!

Fast forward to late 2017 inconvenient truth, and we find this:

The Gore cult’s response to those kinds of fresh realities is predictable because we all know the “weather” can only be used to promote climate change alarmism, never to refute it.

