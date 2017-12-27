Did You Know...

   

FORE! It’s Trump vs. CNN on (and near) the golf course

By Doug Powers  •  December 27, 2017 05:55 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

On Tuesday, CNN was determined to debunk President Trump’s tweet that he’d be working that day by getting footage of him on the course at Mar-a-Lago. My theory is that Jim Acosta bravely volunteered to disguise himself as a hedge in order to get close enough to record this harrowing footage:

By Wednesday, however, Trump’s people (or somebody — the Secret Service denied involvement) escalated the battle by putting a truck near the hole on the course that’s within public view. In other words, a temporary “wall” was built:

The only thing that could have made that funnier is if the truck had “CNN is Fake News” on the side. Think about it for later in the week, Mr. President!

