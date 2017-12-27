FORE! It’s Trump vs. CNN on (and near) the golf course
**Written by Doug Powers
On Tuesday, CNN was determined to debunk President Trump’s tweet that he’d be working that day by getting footage of him on the course at Mar-a-Lago. My theory is that Jim Acosta bravely volunteered to disguise himself as a hedge in order to get close enough to record this harrowing footage:
Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017
By Wednesday, however, Trump’s people (or somebody — the Secret Service denied involvement) escalated the battle by putting a truck near the hole on the course that’s within public view. In other words, a temporary “wall” was built:
Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD
— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017
"You Can't See Me" ❌ 👀 A large truck is attempting to block cameras from capturing video of President Donald Trump golfing 🚚 🏌 https://t.co/qeO0k6c4YP pic.twitter.com/YO34DA6MGq
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 27, 2017
The only thing that could have made that funnier is if the truck had “CNN is Fake News” on the side. Think about it for later in the week, Mr. President!
