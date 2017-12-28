Did You Know...

   

Marie Harf: Hey, Trump couldn’t be defeating ISIS without Obama doing so little about it

By Doug Powers  •  December 28, 2017 05:07 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The U.S. military attributes an acceleration in the defeat of ISIS at least partly to changes in rules of engagement:

ISIS has lost 98 percent of the territory it once held — with half of that terror group’s so-called “caliphate” having been recaptured since President Trump took office less than a year ago, U.S. military officials said Tuesday.

The massive gains come after years of “onerous” rules, when critics say the Obama administration “micromanaged” the war and shunned a more intensive air strategy that could have ended the conflict much sooner.

“The rules of engagement under the Obama administration were onerous. I mean what are we doing having individual target determination being conducted in the White House, which in some cases adds weeks and weeks,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula, the former head of U.S. Air Force intelligence. “The limitations that were put on actually resulted in greater civilian casualties.”

Former adviser in the John Kerry State Department, Marie Harf, tried to give Obama credit for “the plan” that he never gave the military the green light to implement:

Talk about your backhanded defenses of the previous administration!

The plans were laid out but never OK’d by Obama because he (and the Kerry State Department) preferred to blame terrorism on climate change and a lack of jobs. It’s really as simple (and stupid) as that.

