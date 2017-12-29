‘Open borders are awesome’ update: Berlin making New Year’s Eve ‘safe zone’ for women

**Written by Doug Powers

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been unapologetic about her open borders policy these past couple of years:

And how’s all that working out? Just great as long as you can make it unscathed to your designated safe spaces on New Year’s Eve:

Organisers of Berlin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are to set up a “safe zone” for women for the first time.

The new security measures planned for the Brandenburg Gate party come amid concerns about sexual assaults.

A large number of assaults and robberies targeting women at Cologne’s New Year’s Eve celebrations two years ago horrified Germany.

Hundreds of women reported being attacked by gangs of men with migrant backgrounds.

[…]

Women who have been assaulted or feel harassed will be able to get support at a special “safety zone”, staffed by the German Red Cross, on Ebertstrasse.