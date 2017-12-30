Shocker: Guess what else was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop (Update: But HOW?)

By Doug Powers • December 30, 2017 04:08 PM

No big deal, just the release of redacted classified government documents from Hillary Clinton’s top aide found on the computer her convicted serial perv husband:

The State Department on Friday released 2,800 work-related emails from Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, that were found by the FBI on the laptop computer of Abedin’s husband, disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner of New York. Five of the messages from Abedin were marked classified, like numerous other emails that were sent or received by Clinton or her aides then deemed classified by the State Department in the process of preparing them for public release in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits. Friday’s batch of emails is connected to a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch, a conservative group that is seeking access to work messages Abedin sent from a personal email account.

Clinton often scapegoats the former FBI director as one of the reasons she lost the election over a year ago when in fact she’s probably secretly aware he’s owed a debt of gratitude for being the reason she and her inner circle aren’t in prison. There but for the grace of Comey.

Update:

Emily Miller has questions about the details of this story that investigators either didn’t bother to find out or, worse yet, did but didn’t consider worth focusing on:

As a former State Dept aide with top security clearance, I can't believe our national secrets on Saudi Arabia, Syria, Egypt, et al were on Huma Abedin's pervert husband's unsecured computer, but no one was prosecuted. I'm reading these @JudicialWatch emails like this 🙇‍♀️. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) December 30, 2017

I’ve never been able to get an answer about HOW Huma Abedin moved the emails from the State classified server to send to Hillary on the unclassified one. You can’t cut and paste or forward from secure side. — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) December 30, 2017

I’m guessing security “exceptions” were made for Hillary and her staff, since everybody at State was convinced she was going to be the next president anyway.



