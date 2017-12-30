Did You Know...

   

Shocker: Guess what else was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop (Update: But HOW?)

Share
By Doug Powers  •  December 30, 2017 04:08 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

No big deal, just the release of redacted classified government documents from Hillary Clinton’s top aide found on the computer her convicted serial perv husband:

The State Department on Friday released 2,800 work-related emails from Huma Abedin, a top aide to Hillary Clinton, that were found by the FBI on the laptop computer of Abedin’s husband, disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner of New York.

Five of the messages from Abedin were marked classified, like numerous other emails that were sent or received by Clinton or her aides then deemed classified by the State Department in the process of preparing them for public release in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and lawsuits. Friday’s batch of emails is connected to a lawsuit filed by Judicial Watch, a conservative group that is seeking access to work messages Abedin sent from a personal email account.

Clinton often scapegoats the former FBI director as one of the reasons she lost the election over a year ago when in fact she’s probably secretly aware he’s owed a debt of gratitude for being the reason she and her inner circle aren’t in prison. There but for the grace of Comey.

Update:

Emily Miller has questions about the details of this story that investigators either didn’t bother to find out or, worse yet, did but didn’t consider worth focusing on:

I’m guessing security “exceptions” were made for Hillary and her staff, since everybody at State was convinced she was going to be the next president anyway.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Corruption,Hillary Clinton
Printer Friendly

SNL cast member proves Trump wrong to call show biased by getting a Hillary tattoo

December 16, 2017 04:10 PM by Doug Powers

The comedy never stops

The Schiff’s hitting the fan

December 12, 2017 01:35 PM by Doug Powers

Dem narrative broken record

Classic: Bernie Sanders is VERY concerned about gov’t spending. Now.

December 2, 2017 03:47 PM by Doug Powers

Noted deficit hawk weighs in on GOP tax bill

ABC News colludes with Hillary’s pet narrative, embarrassment ensues

December 1, 2017 07:08 PM by Doug Powers

A whopper of a “clarification”

Confirmed: Trump’s driven the media into the toilet

December 1, 2017 02:49 PM by Doug Powers

Double flush


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump, Media Bias