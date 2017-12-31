Hillary’s comment about anti-regime protest in Iran sets duplicity gold standard

By Doug Powers • December 31, 2017 10:46 AM

From the time they assumed office in January of 2009, President Obama and his State Department led by Hillary Clinton chose a side in the “Green Revolution,” and they didn’t stand with those who were seeking to take the nation from a dictatorship to a democracy during protests about the “election” of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Instead Obama became pen pals with the Ayatollah to help seal the Iran Deal, which Hillary Clinton was quite proud of:

As secretary of state, Hillary led the international negotiations that paved the way for the Iran Deal. https://t.co/CxYa9zurSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2015

Fast forward to this week’s anti-regime protests in Iran, and suddenly Clinton’s with the protesters — sort of:

The Iranian people, especially the young, are protesting for the freedom and future they deserve. I hope their government responds peacefully and supports their hopes. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2017

That from the person who sold out “the freedom and future they deserve” in order to try and help Obama secure a “legacy” that’s going to go down in history as one of the dumbest foreign policy initiatives of all time. It’s also beyond comical that she’s hoping an Islamic theocracy doesn’t over-react to protesters calling for an end to the Islamic theocracy.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government did not appreciate President Trump’s encouragement to anti-regime protesters:

Iran’s government attacked President Trump on Saturday for tweeting his support for Iranian protesters, calling the president’s remarks “deceitful” in an official statement from the foreign ministry. In a statement Saturday afternoon, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, was quoted on state television as saying that “Iranian people give no credit to the deceitful and opportunist remarks of U.S. officials or Mr. Trump,” according to The Associated Press.

Translation: “Can the U.S. please put the guy who used to send us planeloads of cash back in charge?”

