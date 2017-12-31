Did You Know...

   

Obama’s ‘Pallet of Cash to Iran’ trio ushers in 2018 with BIG laughs

By Doug Powers  •  December 31, 2017 09:56 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Hey, why should Hillary Clinton hog all the ex-Obama officials’ self-unawareness fun during the protests in Iran? The people who were key in working with the regime, sending them a couple billion in cash and doing anything to save their precious nuclear deal are now criticizing the current administration for taking sides.

First off, John Kerry:

If you hold that tweet close to your ear you can hear the sound of James Taylor music coming from Kerry’s den. My guess for why that statement is so meandering is that Kerry’s not quite sure how to handle a problem he can’t figure out how to directly blame on climate change.

Next up, Iran Deal cheerleader Susan Rice:

She should go on some news shows now and blame the uprising on a video just for consistency.

Finally, Obama’s former deputy national security adviser:

“Echo chamber” Iranian regime enabler says whaaat?

