‘Do As I Say, Not As I Do’ starring Elizabeth Warren, Episode XXIV: $$ in Politics

By Doug Powers • January 2, 2018 11:18 AM

Elizabeth Warren’s determined to up her “do as she says, not as she does” game as the next presidential campaign season rapidly approaches.

The wind-up, from two years ago:

“Thanks to the Supreme Court, our system of elections is riddled with corruption. Money floods our political system, money that lets a handful of billionaires shape who gets into Congress and may decide who sits in the White House,” Warren said on the Senate floor in January 2016.

And the pitch from this week:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has raised more money than nearly any senator in recent history, according to Politico. The senator, who is widely considered a potential 2020 Democratic candidate, reportedly has $12.8 million in campaign cash, beating out other incumbent senators at this time in the election cycle, according to the report.

Let the Massachusetts senator and possible 2020 Dem presidential candidate be known henceforth as “Dances with Hypocrisy.”

(h/t @JasonElevation)

