And the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Psychological Projection’ Oscar goes to…

By Doug Powers  •  January 3, 2018 05:20 PM

Actress Meryl Streep hasn’t exactly been the “tip of the spear” when it comes to speaking out against sexual predation both in her industry and on her side of the political spectrum:

How’s Streep approaching all that with Hollywood awards season just around the corner? She’s obviously lobbying hard for the “Outstanding Achievement in Psychological Projection” award. Get a load of this:

Streep’s versatile in the movie industry — Not only can she act in films but can also serve as the projector!

Categories: Abortion, Hollyweird