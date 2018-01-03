And the ‘Outstanding Achievement in Psychological Projection’ Oscar goes to…

By Doug Powers • January 3, 2018 05:20 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Actress Meryl Streep hasn’t exactly been the “tip of the spear” when it comes to speaking out against sexual predation both in her industry and on her side of the political spectrum:

Bill Clinton and Meryl Streep had a delightful Democratic convention meeting https://t.co/0NCA3hH9Zh pic.twitter.com/BEJa0JD3aT — Mashable (@mashable) July 29, 2016

Meryl Streep can't stop saying the wrong things about Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/yxAqU2yi7a pic.twitter.com/tbqvAxBzzS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 3, 2018

"I just want to thank my agent and God — #HarveyWeinstein” – Meryl Streep at 2012 Golden Globes GFY, Hollywoodhttps://t.co/Aq7slYVmKj — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) October 5, 2017

How’s Streep approaching all that with Hollywood awards season just around the corner? She’s obviously lobbying hard for the “Outstanding Achievement in Psychological Projection” award. Get a load of this:

Meryl Streep calls out Melania, Ivanka Trump for silence about sexual misconduct https://t.co/SxasZvx2Tb pic.twitter.com/hy3haLQ1Qi — Variety (@Variety) January 3, 2018

Meryl Streep on #MeToo: I want to hear about the silence of Melania and Ivanka Trump https://t.co/8kYWyrEOy1 — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 3, 2018

Streep’s versatile in the movie industry — Not only can she act in films but can also serve as the projector!

