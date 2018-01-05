Did You Know...

   

Blizzard of BS: Al Gore puts temporary freeze on warm winter alarm

By Doug Powers  •  January 5, 2018

Written by Doug Powers

Back in 2006 during a screening of An Inconvenient Truth, the Washington Post reported that Al Gore “believes humans may have only 10 years left to save the planet from turning into a total frying pan.”

A few years after that, Gore told everybody to get used to warm winters:

Well, that was partially up until this frigid and blizzard-filled winter. Now the cold and snow is also a sign of the climate change apocalypse:

And yet there are still people who take him seriously.

