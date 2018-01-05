Blizzard of BS: Al Gore puts temporary freeze on warm winter alarm
Back in 2006 during a screening of An Inconvenient Truth, the Washington Post reported that Al Gore “believes humans may have only 10 years left to save the planet from turning into a total frying pan.”
A few years after that, Gore told everybody to get used to warm winters:
4th Warmest Winter on record: http://t.co/potlsJm6
— Al Gore (@algore) March 16, 2012
What happens when #DirtyEnergy leads to warm winters & extreme summers? Does tourism go out the door? Live online now
— Al Gore (@algore) November 15, 2012
Well, that was partially up until this frigid and blizzard-filled winter. Now the cold and snow is also a sign of the climate change apocalypse:
It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6
— Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018
And yet there are still people who take him seriously.
