Uh oh, that tax bill ‘Armageddon’ Nancy Pelosi warned about is kicking in!

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats went full-blown apocalypse NOW when trying to convince everybody that the GOP tax bill was a planet-destroyer:

BREAKING: 82 million middle class households face a TAX HIKE under the Senate's obscene #GOPTaxScam. We must defeat Republicans’ monstrous assault on the middle class. https://t.co/4njh2pZ1Sz — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 20, 2017

Pelosi called the tax bill “Armageddon” and the “end of the world”:

You’ll be not so frightened to know that the “Armageddon” Pelosi warned was going to destroy the middle class is underway:

Your paycheck may be going up soon because of tax cuts: https://t.co/zUQESAV910 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) January 6, 2018

Additional “Armageddon”:

Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. wants to pass on $82M in tax savings to customers after federal tax reform. https://t.co/GY631MYTLK pic.twitter.com/HfVvmveajF — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) January 6, 2018

It’s been only TWO weeks since the historic Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was signed into law, and so far ONE MILLION Americans are expected to see bonuses because of #TaxReform. Continues to prove this is an American tax code built for the American worker. https://t.co/2QgbZYt7R0 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 5, 2018

The horror!

When blue state Dems say the tax bill is frightening, they mean that in the “now I’m going to have to explain to my wealthier constituents why our state taxes are so incredibly high” kind of way:

The Trump administration may try to block potential plans by high-tax states including New York and California to shield residents from state and local tax break changes, according to White House economic adviser Gary Cohn. “I understand what they’re trying to do for their cities and their states and their taxpayers,” said Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, during a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “We at the federal government still have to collect revenue.” The tax bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 22 sets a new $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions for federal income taxes starting on Jan. 1. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this week said that the new cap was an act of “economic civil war,” and promised to fight back by suing the federal government and by changing the state’s tax code to shelter residents from the loss.

Buried lede: Dems who always say the rich don’t pay their fair share fight to keep the rich in their home states from paying higher taxes. This all might be “Armageddon,” but only when it comes to blowing the lid off Dem hypocrisy.

