‘Fake news’ gold: CNN journo outs host of CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ as unreliable source

By Doug Powers  •  January 7, 2018 08:59 AM

Yesterday, the host of CNN’s ironically-titled show “Reliable Sources” took issue with a quote the GOP used in their tweet discrediting Michael Wolff’s book which portrays the Trump White House as a Cuckoo’s Nest of dysfunction:

Brian Stelter originally said he was misquoted, but later acknowledged the quote is accurate.

In a CNN-on-CNN drive-by lecturing, CNN reporter Jake Tapper took a shot at CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host:

null

The “fake news” streams have been crossed! I suggest CNN change the name of Stelter’s show to “Unreliable Sources” in the name of journalistic integrity.

