Did You Know...

   

Schiff-ting narrative… Out: Russia collusion! In: Whatever, but Trump IS mentally unfit!

Share
By Doug Powers  •  January 7, 2018 01:25 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

California Rep. Adam Schiff has been like a Roomba the DNC programmed to search for phony excuses for why Hillary Clinton lost as well as reasons to impeach Trump. If you’re keeping score at home, the narrative that started at “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the election” has now devolved to “well ok but he IS mentally unfit based on the dubious claims made in this book”:

And yet the MSM keep giving this clown air time and taking him seriously. I’m loving these “Trump’s got mental problems” accusations coming from some of the same Dems who flailed their arms warning that a tax cut bill would kill all life on the planet. The true mental cases are Dems in Congress and in the media who keep taking the bait every time Trump tweets something:

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,Donald Trump
Printer Friendly

Shocker: Guess what else was on Anthony Weiner’s laptop (Update: But HOW?)

December 30, 2017 04:08 PM by Doug Powers

There but for the grace of Comey

SNL cast member proves Trump wrong to call show biased by getting a Hillary tattoo

December 16, 2017 04:10 PM by Doug Powers

The comedy never stops

The Schiff’s hitting the fan

December 12, 2017 01:35 PM by Doug Powers

Dem narrative broken record

Classic: Bernie Sanders is VERY concerned about gov’t spending. Now.

December 2, 2017 03:47 PM by Doug Powers

Noted deficit hawk weighs in on GOP tax bill

ABC News colludes with Hillary’s pet narrative, embarrassment ensues

December 1, 2017 07:08 PM by Doug Powers

A whopper of a “clarification”


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump, Media, Media Bias