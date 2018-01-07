Schiff-ting narrative… Out: Russia collusion! In: Whatever, but Trump IS mentally unfit!

By Doug Powers • January 7, 2018 01:25 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

California Rep. Adam Schiff has been like a Roomba the DNC programmed to search for phony excuses for why Hillary Clinton lost as well as reasons to impeach Trump. If you’re keeping score at home, the narrative that started at “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the election” has now devolved to “well ok but he IS mentally unfit based on the dubious claims made in this book”:

Rep. Adam Schiff: "I don't think there's anyone in Congress, frankly, of either party who does not concur at least privately with those observations and concerns" about Trump's fitness to serve #CNNSOTU https://t.co/9LPu4gvrHp — CNN (@CNN) January 7, 2018

And yet the MSM keep giving this clown air time and taking him seriously. I’m loving these “Trump’s got mental problems” accusations coming from some of the same Dems who flailed their arms warning that a tax cut bill would kill all life on the planet. The true mental cases are Dems in Congress and in the media who keep taking the bait every time Trump tweets something:

CNN every time Trump tweets: pic.twitter.com/MeBuR9lZ45 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 6, 2018

