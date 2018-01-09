‘Fire and Fury’ author also apparently a heck of a mind reader

By Doug Powers • January 9, 2018 11:54 AM

One of the most quoted portions of Michael Wolff’s Resistance porn book “Fire and Fury” is the following, and it’s in regards at least in part to Trump’s cabinet:

Hoping for the best, with their personal futures as well as the country’s future depending on it, my indelible impression of talking to them and observing them through much of the first year of his presidency, is that they all — 100 percent — came to believe he was incapable of functioning in his job.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is quoted in the book as having called Trump “an idiot,” and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president “a f**king moron” according to Wolff.

How many officials in Trump’s cabinet, as well as the VP, did Wolff talk to in order to draw those conclusions? ZERO:

Michael Wolff admitted Monday that he did not interview Vice President Mike Pence or any Cabinet members, though some of the more incendiary claims in his book “Fire and Fury” are credited to Cabinet members. The book is dominating the news cycle and claims to portray life “inside the Trump White House.” He made the admission on “CBS This Morning.”

Now that’s some iron-clad reporting right there! Either Wolff made it up, it’s all based on hearsay, or he’s one heck of a mind reader.

Did you speak with any members of the President’s Cabinet for this book? “I did not.” Did you speak with the Vice President? “I did not.” Michael Wolff on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/FdgftqacSM — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 8, 2018

You’ve also got to love the new standard for “journalism,” which is “if it rings true, it is.” Dan Rather v2.0.

