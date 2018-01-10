Fossil fool: NYC mayor sues Big Oil, Gore-ifies city pension funds
**Written by Doug Powers
This is a textbook example of what “climate change” alarmism is at least partly about: Attempting to blame the deepest available pockets for natural occurrences in order to re-fill the coffers emptied by spendthrift progressive ways while at the same time shifting money more in the direction of fellow travelers:
New York City is suing five oil companies over climate change.
The city is suing BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell, according to The Associated Press.
New York alleges the five major oil companies have played a role in global warming, the AP reported and is seeking to recoup billions of dollars spent preparing for climate change.
A spokesman for Shell said the issue of global warming is not one that should be handled in the courts. A spokesman for BP declined to comment to the AP.
The city previously said it was going to divest its five pension funds from fossil fuel companies, according to the AP.
In other words, Bill de Blasio’s suing Big Oil over the weather.
The divestiture is amazing as well. Can the public counter-sue de Blasio based on the fact that a gov’t official is shifting around public funds based on what’s best for Al Gore’s bottom line?
What a socialist toolbag:
Join us as we make a huge announcement about climate change and the future of New York City. https://t.co/udstRppl7q
— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 10, 2018
Priorities!
